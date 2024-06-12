Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Short Interest Update

Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 4,066.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kambi Group Price Performance
KMBIF remained flat at C$9.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Kambi Group has a twelve month low of C$8.97 and a twelve month high of C$17.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.77.
About Kambi Group
