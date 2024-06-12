Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Short Interest Update

Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 4,066.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kambi Group Price Performance

KMBIF remained flat at C$9.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Kambi Group has a twelve month low of C$8.97 and a twelve month high of C$17.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.77.

About Kambi Group

Kambi Group plc operates as an independent provider of sports betting technology and services to the betting and gaming industry in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides compliance, technology, and odds-compiling services to customer intelligence and risk management, built on, and delivered through sports betting platform.

