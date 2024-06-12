Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $19.81. 1,269,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 3,715,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

BZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. New Street Research raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.53.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $235.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in Kanzhun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Kanzhun in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

