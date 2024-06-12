KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.21

Shares of KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.21 and last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 243252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

KDDI Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.05.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.02 billion during the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 11.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that KDDI Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

