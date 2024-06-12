Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,640 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,982 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $30,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after buying an additional 356,496 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Boeing by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Argus lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.33.

Boeing Stock Down 1.1 %

BA stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,736,511. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.31. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

