Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 46,085 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,328,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,085 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.71% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $46,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

PRF traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $38.10. 62,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,343. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $38.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

