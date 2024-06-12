Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,350 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.41% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $28,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Cedrus LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,675,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000.

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,565. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.40 and a one year high of $59.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

