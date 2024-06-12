Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,152 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $73,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

RSP traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.85. 3,312,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,101,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.72.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

