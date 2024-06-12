Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $201.70 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,542 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.6% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco QQQ worth $201,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,657,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,075,000 after acquiring an additional 378,922 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,413,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,680,000 after acquiring an additional 376,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 842,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,182,000 after acquiring an additional 367,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $6.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $474.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,228,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,902,023. The company has a 50 day moving average of $443.00 and a 200 day moving average of $428.64. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $475.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

