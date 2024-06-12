Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $38.08 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $38,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,129,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,763,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 169,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $787.53.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total transaction of $64,997,497.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,793,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,178,955,771.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total transaction of $64,997,497.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,793,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,178,955,771.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 552,804 shares of company stock valued at $462,119,714. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $867.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,346. The company has a market capitalization of $824.79 billion, a PE ratio of 127.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $779.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $713.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $434.34 and a twelve month high of $882.14.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

