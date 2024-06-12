Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,971 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $101,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,326,000 after buying an additional 298,137 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,884,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,289,000 after buying an additional 186,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,131,000 after buying an additional 115,272 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,516,000 after buying an additional 169,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,023,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.01. The company had a trading volume of 186,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,604. The company has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.07.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

