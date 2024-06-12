Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 16,116 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 429,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,116 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 269,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,209,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,105,000 after acquiring an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 647,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,772,000 after acquiring an additional 14,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.25. 5,388,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,189,338. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $82.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

