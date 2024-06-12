Kingfisher Capital LLC Acquires 14,385 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 404.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,385 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 2.4% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,724,000 after purchasing an additional 33,187 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,655 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,171,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 399,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 35,734 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $7.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $541.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,772. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $538.04 and a 200-day moving average of $520.92. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $558.34.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

