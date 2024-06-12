Kingfisher Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.75. 7,677,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,753,615. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average of $41.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

