Kingfisher Capital LLC Buys Shares of 49,591 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,297,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,198,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,555,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,466,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,761,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPH traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $30.55. The stock had a trading volume of 34,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,302. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $976.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

