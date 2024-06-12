Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 606.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,298 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,073 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 31.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,385,000 after buying an additional 2,331,875 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after buying an additional 980,317 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,411,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,311,177,000 after acquiring an additional 31,533 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,972,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,417. The company has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.58 and a 52 week high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.