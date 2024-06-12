Kingfisher Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank grew its position in MSCI by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in MSCI by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI traded up $7.79 on Wednesday, reaching $492.27. 314,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,775. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $439.95 and a one year high of $617.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $534.43.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.53.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 13,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

