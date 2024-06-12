Kingfisher Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Kingfisher Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises 1.3% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,982,000 after acquiring an additional 31,398 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $779,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:URI traded down $3.30 on Wednesday, reaching $624.68. 728,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,375. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.01 and a 12 month high of $732.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $670.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $632.42.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $612.73.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

