KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Lone Pine Capital LLC

Lone Pine Capital LLC cut its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,226,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 338,318 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 4.5% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.70% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $515,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,798,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,354,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,837 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,808,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,708,000 after purchasing an additional 805,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 325.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 865,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,717,000 after purchasing an additional 662,050 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on KKR. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.57.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,309,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,835. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.69. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $113.70. The stock has a market cap of $99.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

