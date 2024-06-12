Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist Financial

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DNUT. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $17.84.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.87 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,978,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,574 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 59.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,221,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 25.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,287 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,971,000 after purchasing an additional 469,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the first quarter worth about $5,191,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.