Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Short Interest Down 81.0% in May

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Kunlun Energy Stock Down 4.3 %
OTCMKTS:KLYCY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.67. 833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21. Kunlun Energy has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $11.12.
Kunlun Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.3455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This is a boost from Kunlun Energy’s previous dividend of $0.32.
About Kunlun Energy
Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.
