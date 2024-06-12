Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Sold by Commodore Capital LP

Commodore Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,248,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,938 shares during the quarter. Kura Oncology comprises 1.6% of Commodore Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Commodore Capital LP owned approximately 1.64% of Kura Oncology worth $17,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 35.1% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,374,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,891,000 after buying an additional 1,136,044 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,924,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after buying an additional 275,173 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.3% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,236,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,392,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,001,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after buying an additional 197,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,353,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,466,000 after buying an additional 130,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $21.97. 172,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,829. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.94. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a current ratio of 16.67.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Kura Oncology’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KURA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.94.

In other news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,922.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,884.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

