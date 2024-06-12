Lake Street Capital Cuts PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Price Target to $7.00

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.08% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PetMed Express from $6.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PETS
PetMed Express Trading Down 12.1 %
PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.32 million during the quarter. PetMed Express had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 2.92%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in PetMed Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter worth $958,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares during the period. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 182,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
About PetMed Express
PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PetMed Express
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.