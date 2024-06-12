Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Purchases 66,932 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,932 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities comprises approximately 9.0% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Sun Communities worth $39,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 6.9% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.27.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.63. The company had a trading volume of 463,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,774. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $141.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.20, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 324.14%.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $320,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

