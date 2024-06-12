Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 10,401 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lavaca Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,401 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.91. The company had a trading volume of 18,550,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,216,711. The company has a market capitalization of $131.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

