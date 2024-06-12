Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 28,775 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lavaca Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,775 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $770,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,510,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879,901 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,216 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,718,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.15. 6,759,311 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.81 and its 200 day moving average is $71.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.