Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 399 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Lavaca Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,654 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises about 0.8% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $4,431,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,443,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in EOG Resources by 639.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 26,026 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.09.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EOG stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.33. 770,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.34 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.36. The firm has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.