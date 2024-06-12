Lavaca Capital LLC Takes Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $39.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,601,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,887. The company has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average of $37.64.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

