Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the May 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Leafly Stock Performance
NASDAQ LFLYW remained flat at $0.03 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 19,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Leafly has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.18.
Leafly Company Profile
