Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 192.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,495 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.22% of Lear worth $17,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 33.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Lear by 16.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth approximately $17,358,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 6.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.44.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of Lear stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,247. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.75. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $157.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

