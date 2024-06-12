Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Leidos has raised its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Leidos has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Leidos to earn $8.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

LDOS traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $145.02. 121,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,276. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. Leidos has a 12 month low of $82.58 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LDOS. Bank of America boosted their price target on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

