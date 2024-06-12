LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Up 7.9%

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $100.64 and last traded at $98.59. 67,393 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 201,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.37.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.36 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.30). LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

