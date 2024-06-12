Life & Banc Split (TSE:LBS) Trading Up 0.4%

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.84 and last traded at C$7.84. Approximately 58,806 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 57,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.81.

Life & Banc Split Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.81. The firm has a market cap of C$334.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.80.

Get Life & Banc Split alerts:

Life & Banc Split Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.50%. Life & Banc Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.54%.

About Life & Banc Split

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Life & Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life & Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.