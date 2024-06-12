Linde Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNDXF) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Linde Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNDXF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $251.68 and last traded at $251.68. 200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.40.
Linde Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.68.
About Linde Aktiengesellschaft
Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Gases and Engineering. The Gases division offers a range of compressed and liquefied gases, and chemicals for use in steel and glass production, chemical and food processing, environmental protection, welding, and electronics industries, as well as in the energy sector.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Linde Aktiengesellschaft
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Linde Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.