Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Receives C$9.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LAC shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bankshares set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of TSE LAC opened at C$4.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$890.40 million, a PE ratio of -58.57 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.15. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of C$4.01 and a 52-week high of C$28.88.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Lithium Americas had a negative net margin of 160.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 1.3803828 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jinhee Magie acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,840.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,611 shares of company stock valued at $54,178. Corporate insiders own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

