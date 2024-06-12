LM Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $662,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $791,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Arista Networks by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in Arista Networks by 507.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock traded up $5.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.91. 689,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,302. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.32 and a 1-year high of $329.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.10. The firm has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.22.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.40, for a total value of $588,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,176,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 387,368 shares of company stock worth $114,345,043 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

