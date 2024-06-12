LM Advisors LLC Invests $376,000 in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 40.8% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth $745,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KWEB traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $28.96. 3,450,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,351,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $32.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

