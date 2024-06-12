LM Advisors LLC Invests $445,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,720 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $1,019,009,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 15,439.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,974,000 after buying an additional 2,636,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,968,000 after buying an additional 1,919,490 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,887,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,886,000 after acquiring an additional 404,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.16. 712,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,572,150. The company has a market cap of $156.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.56. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $129.18 and a 1-year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

