LM Advisors LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,859 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154,989 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.34. The stock had a trading volume of 309,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.81. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $997,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,017.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,419 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EA

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.