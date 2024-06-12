LM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $93.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,775. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day moving average of $85.92. The company has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

