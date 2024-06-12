LM Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,582.11. The stock had a trading volume of 97,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,009. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,576.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,607.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MELI. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

