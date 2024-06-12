LM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,030 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in LKQ by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $42.06. 339,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,341. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $41.30 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

