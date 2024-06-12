LM Advisors LLC Takes $224,000 Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGM. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter worth $2,085,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 41,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,076,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

IGM stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,411. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.52. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $93.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

