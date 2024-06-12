LM Advisors LLC Takes $400,000 Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 26,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.21.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:OC traded up $7.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.46. The stock had a trading volume of 61,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $109.95 and a 1-year high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.31.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,405.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,053 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

