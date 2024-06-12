LM Advisors LLC Takes $528,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,987 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, reaching $378.76. The company had a trading volume of 100,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $355.74 and its 200 day moving average is $336.79. The company has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $380.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

