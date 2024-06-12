LM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,275,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,679,000 after purchasing an additional 123,988 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 609.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 33,268 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 521,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,809,000 after acquiring an additional 31,260 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $1,299,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Power Integrations by 2,011.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 260,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,427,000 after purchasing an additional 248,591 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of POWI stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.91. 27,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,111. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 81.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.18. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $99.60.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.98 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

In other news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $733,115.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,266.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,799 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $672,309.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,883,766.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $733,115.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,266.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,465. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

