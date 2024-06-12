London Security plc Plans Dividend of GBX 42 (LON:LSC)

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

London Security Price Performance

London Security stock remained flat at GBX 3,050 ($38.84) during midday trading on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186. London Security has a 1-year low of GBX 2,765 ($35.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,300 ($42.02). The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,050 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,054.65. The company has a market capitalization of £373.93 million, a PE ratio of 1,713.48 and a beta of 0.22.

Get London Security alerts:

About London Security

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

London Security plc, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and rents fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, and Luxembourg. It also provides intruder alarms products, as well as fire protection equipment maintenance services.

Receive News & Ratings for London Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.