London Security plc Plans Dividend of GBX 42 (LON:LSC)

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
London Security Price Performance
London Security stock remained flat at GBX 3,050 ($38.84) during midday trading on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186. London Security has a 1-year low of GBX 2,765 ($35.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,300 ($42.02). The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,050 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,054.65. The company has a market capitalization of £373.93 million, a PE ratio of 1,713.48 and a beta of 0.22.
About London Security
