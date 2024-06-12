Lone Pine Capital LLC Buys 49,318 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 49,318 shares during the period. ASML accounts for 2.8% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $325,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 35.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $33.49 on Wednesday, hitting $1,069.50. 446,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,311. The firm has a market cap of $422.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,077.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $942.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $877.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

