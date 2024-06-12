Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $95.46

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.46 and last traded at $95.13, with a volume of 32165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,692.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

