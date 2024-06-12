Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $41,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,241,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 34,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW traded up $6.85 on Wednesday, reaching $225.20. The stock had a trading volume of 270,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,915. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The company has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.75.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on LOW shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

