Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Trading Down 2.8%

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 25,868 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 26,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.08). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,434.69% and a negative return on equity of 119.87%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

About Lumos Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products and therapies for people with rare diseases. Its primary product candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.